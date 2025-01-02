Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Short Interest Update

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Boston Omaha Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BOC opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Omaha has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Omaha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Omaha

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,903,830 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,189.80. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Boston Omaha during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Boston Omaha in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.