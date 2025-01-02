Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.46 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.33 ($0.27). 5,220,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,726,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.66. The company has a market cap of £317.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,025.03). 24.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

