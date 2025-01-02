CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 17,770,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.12.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CVS opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.