Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 790,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 735,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78.

Several brokerages have commented on B. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

