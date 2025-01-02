Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 247,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 91,423 shares.The stock last traded at $49.24 and had previously closed at $49.28.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 261,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,369,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14,613.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,270,000 after buying an additional 257,345 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 180,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 523.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 159,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 133,667 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.