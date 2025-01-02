BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

BPT opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Get BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.09% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.