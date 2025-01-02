Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 165.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLDX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,416.88. The trade was a 39.95 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 76,207 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,561,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

