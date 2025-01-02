Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KOPN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kopin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.72.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kopin by 101,059.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Kopin by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 26.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

