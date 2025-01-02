Veru’s (VERU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 361.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Veru alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Veru

Veru Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Veru has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 376.38% and a negative return on equity of 115.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Veru

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Veru by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 636,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,720 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Veru by 142.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.