Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28.01 ($0.35), with a volume of 186284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 33.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,857.14%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

