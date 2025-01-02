iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 222308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $252,000.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

