Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.51 and last traded at $63.26. Approximately 66,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $940.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 409,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,488,050. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

