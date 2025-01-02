European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.01), with a volume of 507988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

European Assets Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 84.61. The company has a market capitalization of £287.34 million, a PE ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

