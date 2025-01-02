Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 317,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 193,687 shares.The stock last traded at $14.53 and had previously closed at $14.52.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23,087.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 869,482 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 180,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

