Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01), with a volume of 200460797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of £36.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

Mobile Streams Company Profile

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

