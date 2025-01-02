Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 30655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.10 ($0.64).

Livermore Investments Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.06. The firm has a market cap of £81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

