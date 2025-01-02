Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.67 ($0.05), with a volume of 1610705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.40. The company has a market cap of £108.36 million, a P/E ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

