TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.48. 585,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,052,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $93,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. This trade represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

