City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.94) and last traded at GBX 431 ($5.39), with a volume of 143437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427.50 ($5.35).

City of London Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 428.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,734.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

City of London Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

