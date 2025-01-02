Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.68 ($3.35) and last traded at GBX 267.68 ($3.35), with a volume of 36083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.22).

Majedie Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.75. The firm has a market cap of £140.98 million, a P/E ratio of 858.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $2.00. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,580.65%.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

