Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 3101701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.12 ($0.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) price objective on shares of Andrada Mining in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.20. The company has a market cap of £34.82 million, a P/E ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

