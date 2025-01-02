SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given “Underperform” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,632.75. This trade represents a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 586,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,219,685.68. This represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

