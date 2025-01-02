JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 771,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 305,398 shares.The stock last traded at $58.46 and had previously closed at $58.46.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2,969.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

