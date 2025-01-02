Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Privia Health Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

