International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 363.80 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 362.98 ($4.54), with a volume of 2066194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.60 ($4.54).

International Distributions Services Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 342.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6,056.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55.

International Distributions Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are an international business providing postal and delivery services across our extensive networks which covers over 40 countries. The Group consists of two principal operations – our UK based operation, which includes Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide (Royal Mail), and our international operation, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.