Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 366,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 250,147 shares.The stock last traded at $89.83 and had previously closed at $90.15.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
