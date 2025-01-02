Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 366,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 250,147 shares.The stock last traded at $89.83 and had previously closed at $90.15.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.