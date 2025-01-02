Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Further Reading

