Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 10,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.48.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Set to Gain From a Bond Market Shift
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 65 Million NFL Views Propel Netflix Toward Long-Term Growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Uber Stock Gears Up for a Massive Growth Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.