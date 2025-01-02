NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Trading 3.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.22. 1,214,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,573,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 24.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after acquiring an additional 600,630 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,330,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 97.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after buying an additional 2,286,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

