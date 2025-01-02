BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Trading 3.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 123,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 220,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
BW LPG Stock Up 2.9 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
BW LPG Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.
About BW LPG
BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.
