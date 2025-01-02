Short Interest in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Rises By 5.5%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,140,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 12,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 789.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,582,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 1,750,021 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 1,687,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,387,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 890,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $8,883,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

