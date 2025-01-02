ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,400 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 272,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $133.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day moving average is $125.36. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.69 and a 12-month high of $154.00.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.12%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

