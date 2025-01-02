Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the November 30th total of 981,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Endava Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.90 on Thursday. Endava has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
