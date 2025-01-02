Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading 5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 204,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,488,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $625.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,220,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,919,000 after buying an additional 6,330,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478,706 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

