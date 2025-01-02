Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Up 18.8% – Should You Buy?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 502,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 645,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

