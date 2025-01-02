Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 288,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 191,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
In other Andean Precious Metals news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 84,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60. Corporate insiders own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
