Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 31,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 391,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10.

In other Enfusion news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 24,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $259,340.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,036.83. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $218,664.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,746.32. This represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,918 shares of company stock worth $484,037. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enfusion during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enfusion by 27.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

