Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.90. 183,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 347,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $655.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laurilee Kearnes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,100. The trade was a 400.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

