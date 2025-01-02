KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Trading Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) fell 13.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.57. 15,752,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 12,033,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market cap of $849.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 479,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 21.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.