Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 12,065 shares.The stock last traded at $90.99 and had previously closed at $92.26.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 2,346.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $444,000. Institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

