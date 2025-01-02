Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 12,065 shares.The stock last traded at $90.99 and had previously closed at $92.26.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.71.
Bel Fuse Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Work and Play: Investing in the Rise of Bleisure Travel
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now as Bond Yields Could Lower
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- SAP: AI Tailwinds Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Business
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.