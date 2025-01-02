Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 3.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $29.50. 152,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,351,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 14,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 37,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $961,487.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,000.28. This represents a 37.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 71,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,738,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 1,542,154 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.