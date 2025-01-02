Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 11,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,430,701.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,816.97. This trade represents a 22.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,631. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in Jabil by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $143.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92. Jabil has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. Jabil’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.