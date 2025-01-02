Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 7.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 654,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

