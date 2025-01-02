Short Interest in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Increases By 7.6%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the November 30th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntsman
In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 654,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 81,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 413,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Huntsman Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of HUN stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.97.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
