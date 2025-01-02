Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Declines By 5.2%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,570,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $348.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.75 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.