JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 108.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 30.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 198.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $24.90 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JinkoSolar

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

