Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 7.5%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 164,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
