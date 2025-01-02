Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Expands By 7.5%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 164,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $16.54 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $148.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,511.02. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,505.55. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,190 shares of company stock valued at $734,561. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 131.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

