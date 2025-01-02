JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Short Interest Up 5.6% in December

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,751,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,224,234.72. The trade was a 3.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 102.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at $92,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $693.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.12. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

