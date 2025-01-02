GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Short Interest Update

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GoldMining Stock Performance

GLDG opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.06. GoldMining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.06.

Get GoldMining alerts:

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that GoldMining will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on GoldMining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoldMining by 1,564.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 273,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GoldMining during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.