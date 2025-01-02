Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s Why

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 160,342 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 86,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 50.0 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.55.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
