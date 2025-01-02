What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for IBKR Q4 Earnings?

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $176.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $82.26 and a one year high of $193.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

