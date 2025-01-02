What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for EverQuote Q4 Earnings?

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of EverQuote in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVER. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $706.67 million, a P/E ratio of 58.79 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 14,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $254,449.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 137,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,355.04. This represents a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,024 shares of company stock valued at $954,796 over the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

